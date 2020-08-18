How firefighters stay cool while fighting fires an extreme heat

WASHINGTON- As temperatures continue to reach the 100 degrees this summer, this can make life uncomfortable for everybody especially for firefighters.
NBC Right Now talked with Benton County Fire District 2 about those struggles and some of the things they do to deal with the heat. They say although their equipment protects them from heat and retains heat they don't have their crew in a fire for no more than 20 minutes. They have their blood pressure taken each time they step out of the building or away from the fire. They have a designated officer that checks for safety. According to them the most important thing is that they maintain a steady rotation of at least three groups so that one group of firefighters isn't exposed any more than the other to the heat.