How funeral homes are dealing with COVID-19 victims

TRI-CITIES,WA- As the coronavirus outbreak continues deaths from the virus have put those who work in funeral homes at risk.

Hillcrest Funeral and Cremations has been dealing with victims killed by Coronavirus. Although they have only been able to provide services for immediate family because of Gov. Jay Inslee's regulations on funeral services, they are making sure those family members are safe.

"We have put up barricade kind of rope system like you would see at a bank or another professional business, so that we keep a little distancing from the individual to the public," said Michael Turner the License Funeral Director Embalming at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation.

Another funeral home is also adjusting to Inslee's regulations. They are providing virtual services for non-immediate family members and meet with families virtually to discuss options. They also have designated vehicles and refrigeration for specifically just COVID-19 victims. Holley Sowards the Service and Operations Manager at Sunset believes the training funeral directors go through for embalming has prepared them for situations such as the Coronavirus pandemic.

"They go through schooling they have to be certified or trained to embalm cases that have infectious diseases such as MRSA and SARS and things like that," said Sowards