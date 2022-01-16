How high lumber and wood prices impact consumers

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Wallowa County, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or ice on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&