PENDLETON, Ore. -
Long after most hunting seasons end the impact of lead left behind by hunters and anglers is still felt by other animals. Lead ammunition and even lead sinkers can find its way into the beaks of unsuspecting birds.
For birds like eagles and hawks, finding the carcass of a deer in the middle of the woods is a meal too easy to pass up according to Lynn Tompkins, executive director of Blue Mountain Wildlife.
Blue Mountain wildlife takes in injured birds like lethargic eagles and hawks that have too much lead in their systems.
For some of the birds they are able to get the lead out of their blood stream, but according to Lynn that doesn't always mean they can be released into the wild.
"The effects of lead are permanent they're not reversible so it was effecting his cognition his ability to think and process," Tompkins said.
Often this leads to the euthanasia of birds. For those that stay healthy enough they stay alive as a reminder of the effects people have on wildlife according to Tompkins.
According to huntingwithnonlead.org hunting with different types of bullets like copper is still very effective and can give a better quality of meat - without lead in it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.