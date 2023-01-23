TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Ketamine has been used for anesthetic purposes for decades. In more recent years clinics have opened in different areas across the US with a different use in mind.
Ketamine infusion clinics give patients ketamine to treat mental health illnesses and can help people with severe anxiety, severe depression according to Tyler Thornock, Co-Owner of Tri-Cities Infusion and Wellness Clinic.
“Mental health is greatly underserved across the country. 21% of adults in the United States have some type of mental health disorder,” he said.
During treatment patients sit in a chair with an IV in that slowly gives them the dose of ketamine over time. Thornock said during that time nurses check in frequently while music plays and lights are projected onto the ceiling.
He said the drug can help repair and reset connections in the brain which can help with some of the symptoms people with mental illness have.
The appointments can last 40 minutes or 2 hours depending on what patients are trying to treat and cost between $350 or $500 without insurance.
"It's still very new for a lot of insurance companies to want to reimburse for it and so we are - have been very dedicated in trying to get this service reimbursed by insurance companies to help the patients out," Thornock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.