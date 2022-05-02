RICHLAND, Wash. —
Members of the Richland Public Library can enjoy a new perk starting now; they can check out a REACH Museum Pass. One pass is valid for one week and covers two adults and four children.
Passes do not cover entrance for special events, field trips, group tour visits or reciprocal museum programs.
Current members can reserve a pass to checkout, but they cannot be renewed. There are now ten passes at the Richland Public Library. You can sign up for a library card online.
