BOARDMAN, OR - It's National Emergency Services week, an event that has been happening since 1992.

Access for EMS is critical - especially for people who live in smaller, less-populated areas. Imagine it taking up to an hour to get the help you need.

Morrow County Health District has 14 team members on staff and 47 volunteers, but they can always use more.

One employee, Delbert Turner, has been there for 11 years and he loves it.

He says many calls take them anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to respond to.

Those minutes can be critical.

"Life flight is essential,"says Turner.

He also says that being near I-84 there are a lot of big industrial accidents on the freeway that they can't handle alone.

That's why Morrow County Health District has multi-agency partnerships to help each of their services out.

When Turner is out on calls he says,"we have to do more with less....we have less resources."

The employees at the Boardman Ambulance hall all work 24-hour shifts, 4 days a week. If they get a call in the middle of the night, they sometimes have to even respond in their personal cars.

"When you don't have the resources you've got to do the best you can," Turner said.

Morrow County Health District is really dependent on their volunteers.

Turner says that most people in Morrow County know how to take care of themselves,"We have less non-emergent calls as a result, we have fewer calls, so when they can't take care of themselves they call us so most of our responses have substance to them."