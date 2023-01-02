RICHLAND, Wash-
Who are toys for? A question that, maybe in the past, was easily answered. With companies like Lego selling sets of shows like Friends and The Office, or McDonald's trying to market adult Happy Meals, the answer is toys are for anyone that will pay for them.
According to the global market information company NPD a quarter of toy sales are made up of "kidults," with spending from that group going up.
Owner of Adventures Underground, Amanda Divine, said her store has always had toys and games that are more likely to be familiar to an adult.
With Ghost Busters, G.I. Joe, Garbage Pail Kids and ThunderCats toys being something to collect as memories on the shelf, rather than unboxing and playing with.
"That nostalgia is like a nice feeling it makes you happy to have something from that innocent period in your life," Divine said.
Adventures Underground has had a physical storefront since 2007.
The physical space gave toys and games a place as books and music became something people could find in a digital format according to Divine.
She said nostalgic toys for older audiences have always been a part of the equation.
More recently, since the closing of Toys "R" Us the store has increased the number of toys aimed at younger audiences according to Divine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.