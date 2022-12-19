KENNEWICK, Wash -
The Grind gives people on the road to recovery from drug and alcohol use a place to access resources and community.
Taylor Pentland, a member at The Grind, recently moved to the Tri-Cities area from Nebraska and is working on recovery from drugs and alcohol.
He said the grind gives him a place to start being a part of the local recovery community.
Pentland said he's a part of a 12-step program and while it's helpful he said, "you don't really have an actual place to go, you know, to actually just hang out all day, you know, to feel safe."
John Peney, Director of Recovery at The Grind, said the space gives people a safe place to stay away from drugs and alcohol and access services like therapy groups, educational workshops and activities.
"Everything from the coffee to the services we're providing is all free," he said.
The only thing people that want access need to do is sign some paper work according to Peney.
He said the coffee shop aesthetic of the grind is a part of the effort to make it a comfortable place to stay.
"People aren't used to being given stuff with no strings attached, like just come in and be safe and I think that the coffee shop vibe is perfect for that," he said.
Peney also said a major goal is to build a community for people that are working on recovery.
"That social aspect is everything. If you can find people who love and cherish you away from addiction and away from substance use it changes the whole game, it gives you something more meaningful to live for," he said.
Pentland said he hopes more will become members with him so a strong community can form.
He's already working toward getting a job with help from councilors at The Grind and work source.
"The staff and everything have been really helpful with the process of getting me back on my feet," he said.
