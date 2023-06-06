KENNWICK, Wash. -
New tablets are one example of how technology is changing at the Benton County Jail. Inmates access video calls, books, movies, games, educational content and a law library through the devices.
The tablets have restrictions including how long and when the inmates can use them. The inmates have an hour of free video visitation available a week and the ability to pay for more time after that.
Some of the content is freely available like the books, Khan Academy an app with learning material, the law library which gives access to legal resources and simple games like solitaire or crossword.
The paid side has two options with more features at 3 cents a minute or 5 cents a minute. The paid part includes the music, movies, shows and more modern games like Candy Crush.
The jail has had the tablets since March. Administrative Lieutenant Joshua Combs said while it's not long enough to know the overall impact in the Benton County Jail, similar tablets in other jails have reduced the number of fights and inmate stress.
“[It] helps them not to get so focused on, you know what's going on in the jail and spend more time thinking about what they're going to do when they get out and how their family and loved ones are doing and gives them other ways to de-stress and occupy their time," Combs said.
Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the average stay was 14 days at the jail which has jumped up to an average of 180 days according to Combs. He said the change is part of why consideration for the new tablets started. With safety and efficiency being big benefits.
Inmate Angel Mokler said the tablets have some kinks to work out, with glitches impacting the limited time inmates have to use the tablets. She said she uses the tablet for messaging family, reading, watching shows and staying calm through one of the free calm apps.
“Having that little bit of the outside being with you, and you have that choice, it helps you. I mean it does for me," Mokler said.
She said it does feel like a money sucker when using the paid part of the tablets.
For inmate Yader Martinez it gives him a better way to contact family every day.
“I got seven kids going on eight kids - been with her for eighteen years. It's awesome they send you videos,” he said.
The messages, photos and videos are reviewed by staff for gang-related or other graphic-inappropriate content. Inmates can send messages for free but it costs 10 cents to receive messages.
Combs said, “All the money collected from phone calls, video visits, people playing angry birds all of that goes into the inmate benevolence fund and then that money is used to purchase things for the benefit of the inmates."
Combs said the messaging has reduced the amount of mail coming in as well, which has made it easier to sort out contraband coming in that way.
For now, it's one tablet for every three inmates but if they see more use the company they contract with, ViaPath Technologies, may send more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.