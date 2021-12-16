Tri-Cities, WA- While the Tri-Cities area got a light dusting over night, many don't know what to expect this winter season.
Having safe road conditions is top priority on the list for some cities. Richland, Kennewick and Pasco all are making they are prepared for more snow.
They said come time for more, their employee work round the clock to ensure the roads are clear, especially for emergency services.
The priority roads for them are the one with most transit and the ones that Police and Fire Departments use.
They remind folks to please clear their sidewalks to prevent people from walking into the roads and if you have neighbors that are not capable of doing so, to lend a helping hand.
Neighborhoods often times request for plows to clear the roads but city leaders ask that people move their cars because a plow will only bury the vehicles in snow.
You can head to Kennewick, Richland and Pasco's website to find maps of the cities and see which roads are being cleared first.