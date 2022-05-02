PASCO, Wash. - Melanoma is one of the deadliest skin cancers, but it's also one of the easiest to prevent. It's important that you get a check up at least once a year, especially if you notice irregular bumps or moles on your skin.
"Melanoma, as most people know can be life-threatening. Sometimes it runs in families, sometimes it doesn't, but it is the most serious one, so it's the one we're really looking for," explained Vicki Haines, the CEO of Atomic Dermatology.
You can also be exposed to skin cancer with the usage of tanning beds or by tanning directly under the sun. If you're looking to get the bronze, sun-kissed look, Haines suggests using self-tanning lotions, which also contain SPF and are not harmful to your skin.
Regardless, she still recommends getting tested for skin cancer at least once a year...or even twice if necessary, especially if you're over the age of 40.
"The check-up is a simple and quick process. So we just start here basically with the back, we're looking for differences in texture, differences in color, and irregularity. Now that we've looked at the back, we're going to look at the side, and of course we're asking the patient, do they have concerning areas, but many times patients don't have a concerning area. They just came in because it's their yearly exam so they may not know," Haines continued to explain.
If you have any new moles or bumps showing up that look like this, you should be getting a check-up to make sure it's not developing skin cancer.
You should also wear long sleeve shirts and cover up, especially if it's necessary for you to be outside in the hot sun.
Haines also says, "[wearing long sleeve shirts] is sometimes... more cooling than having short sleeves and wearing [SPF] spray. Our skin sweats a little bit and that causes a little bit of cooling."
She recommends you wear hats, and sunglasses to protect your eyes. You should also get your eyes checked because Melanoma can develop with lighter colored eyes.
You can visit Atomic Dermatology's website to learn more about Melanoma and skin cancer in general, by clicking here.
