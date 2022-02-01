How to avoid tax scams

David Tucker, A spokesperson for the IRS, says tax scams happen all year, but there are a lot more of them around tax season.
"Thieves and con-artists know taxpayers are concerned about paying any tax liability, interacting with the IRS and such, so they prey on that fear," said Tucker.
Scams can come in the form of calls, texts, social media messages, or emails. Tucker says that's usually not how they contact people.
"One of the first things we do is send a notice or letter through the U.S. Postal Service. So that's the general way in which we initiate contact," said Tucker.
You can forward suspicious emails to the IRS by emailing them at phishing@irs.gov to let them know.
"We don't require a specific method of payment and second of all, we don't demand immediate payment," said Tucker.
One local woman, Brittany Schlotman, says she got a suspicious call about her taxes. She says the person on the phone sounded like they knew her, and it wasn't a robotic voice.
"People should be very wary because they are starting to sound like they know you personally or they put in your information somewhere and they're calling to check back up," said Schlotman.
Another important piece is trusting your tax preparer and verifying they are who they say they are.
Walter Kinney is a CPA and partner at PorterKinney PC.
"You want to be very careful with who you choose to help you with your taxes, or if you're going to try and do it yourself through an online service to do a little research first make sure they have reviews, that they're reputable, and have hopefully been around for a little while," said Kinney.
Tucker reminds taxpayers that at the end of the day you are responsible for what's on your form so double-check it. Also, be careful with who gets a hold of personal or financial information.
"Never hand it over, over the phone when you can't confirm who that person is, nor over email or over social media or text. You don't want to just hand out your personal information because once it's out there, it's very hard to get it back and you can become a victim of identity theft," said Tucker.
He also says the quickest and most secure way to file is electronically and use direct deposit.
