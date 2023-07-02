While fireworks can be a fun thing to some, they may be stressful for those who deal with post traumatic stress disorder.
PTSD is a multi-factorial disorder that presents itself in many different ways through feelings and behavior. People experiencing these things may try to reach for their own strategies to deal with these symptoms to calm themselves down. This often looks like withdrawal or lack of participation.
According to Dr. Edyta Skarbek with the Walla Walla VA Medical Clinic tells NonStop Local that the lights, sounds and even smells of the fireworks can remind people about the traumatic events that they have encountered.
"Good neighboring advice and practice would be to knock on their door and let them know that you're going to host an event and if you're not extending the invitation, at least you're giving people a courtesy warning and providing timing when the celebration would be taking place. Being able to connect having these conversations prior to celebrations might put the whole community at ease" said Dr. Edyta Skarbek, PTSD Coordinator.
If you would like to make an appointment with the Walla Walla VA Medical Center click here.
To look at a list of resources provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention click here.
