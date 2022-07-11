How to be prepared and use electricity wisely during hot weather

PASCO, Wash. -

With hot summer days ahead and temps reaching triple digits, Franklin PUD has released some important tips to be prepared and use electricity wisely during hot weather.

A press release from Franklin PUD says extreme temperatures can increase the amount of electricity you use to heat and cool your home and increase your power bill.

Here are some tips provided by Franklin PUD to reduce your energy usage:

Set your thermostat to the highest setting comfortable for you. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall heating and cooling bill will be. Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you first turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could lead to excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.

Avoid using your oven, dryer, or dishwasher during the hottest times of the day.

Use ceiling and oscillating fans to create a “wind chill” effect. The moving air makes the temperature in the room feel cooler, allowing for a higher thermostat setting.

Close blinds and window coverings during the hottest times of the day to reduce heat radiating into your home.

Grill outdoors or use your microwave oven to prepare meals.

Turn off lights, tv and appliances when not in use.

Turn down the temperature on your water heater. Water heating can account for 14 to 25 percent of energy use. Turning your water heater down to the warm setting of 120 degrees can save you a few dollars a month.

There could be conditions around your home that might need to be fixed or checked to reduce your expenses:

Check your cooling system filter. A dirty filter will reduce air flow and can put extra stress on your system causing it to fail.

If there is light coming in around outside doors – replace or add weather stripping. It is available at local home improvement stores. Leaving areas unsealed can be as wasteful as leaving the door open.

Most importantly, have a plan:

Extreme weather increases the chance of a power outage and we want you to be ready. Have a plan in place in case power goes out and you need a cool place to stay. Check on your extended family and neighbors to ensure everyone’s safety.

If there is a power outage, please call Franklin PUD’s outage reporting line, (509) 542-5300.