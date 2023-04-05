COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -Have you ever needed just the right tool for the job but maybe can't afford it or would only need it once? The Walla Walla Tool Library has a trailer full of tools people have used for fence remodels, community gardens or even bathroom remodels.
The library is run by Walla Walla University and has a wide range of tools from wrenches to rakes. Users can check out the almost 100 tools on their website and pick them up when they are open.
“Community members have been surprised and are like wow, I could use all of these things,” David Lopez Director of the Center for Humanitarian Engagement with Walla Walla University said.
Bringing the community together is one of the three pillars of sustainability the library was founded on. They work to make sure it's economical, social and environmental.
As it grows Lopez said the shelves are even expanding to more social tools.
“Well, we have a cotton candy machine, a projector, a screen. You know those sorts of things that might help us draw our community closer together,” he said.
He said the library stays sustainable by helping people get tools they might not use that often, which are often donated to the group.
Tool Librarian Megan Lersback is a senior at Walla Walla University and said the position has helped her get to know more of the community outside of the college and learn more about the tools they check out to people.
She said it feels good to be a part of the sustainability it provides to the community.
She said normally, “You need a tool once, you go to Home Depot, you buy it, it sits in your house for the rest ... you know you don't have to buy so much - so many things, it really helps with the whole consumerism aspect and I think that gets overlooked a lot.”
Using the library costs $25 a year which goes toward the software for check out and helps pay for repairs and replacement of the tools.
The library also has scholarships for those that can’t afford it.
The library is also used for disaster response and will help bring tools to nearby disasters if needed.
When this happens, Lopez said they might ask for some of the checked-out tools back a little early until they’ve finished helping.
The trailer went on disaster response at the end of last year when large hail fell in Wallowa Oregon. They helped people there cover up their windows that had been broken by the hail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.