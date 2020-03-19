How to combat stress amid COVID-19 pandemic

YAKIMA, WA- The Coronavirus pandemic may be stressful for many people.

Experts at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic say it is normal for anyone during this time to feel stress and anxiety.

The first step to coping with the stress is validating your feelings and getting accurate information.

"Making sure you are getting good information when you are accessing information on what's going on. I always wanna recommend using the CDC's website for information on corona virus," said Phillip Hawley, Primary Care Behavioral Health Program Director, YVFWC.

According to the Center For Disease Control taking care of yourself, your friends and your family can help cope with this stress.

Dr. Hawley says anxiety can be caused by feeling like there is nothing you can do to control what is happening around you.

However doing things like washing your hands, coughing in your sleeve and social distancing are "the things we have a lot of control over so I think that is something that can help people feel more calm in knowing we do have some control and then we can focus on the other parts," said Dr. Hawley

Although people's normal routine's have been interrupted Dr. Hawley said "what we need to do now is just make sure that we create some structure and routine for kids even when they are at home."

"So coming up with a schedule with your kids and that should include a lot of fun activities as well as mixing in some of the chores and things they could be doing at home," said Dr. Hawley

One thing people should do to take their mind off this pandemic is taking a break from social media.

Some things people can do to battle the stress is doing things they enjoy like gardening, taking walks, or reading.