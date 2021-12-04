How to decorate for the holidays with fire safety in mind

KENNEWICK, WA-
Just like Santa checks his list twice, check your holiday decorations before and after you put them up.
Captain Brian Ellis, Deputy Fire Marshall with Kennewick Fire Department says they see an uptick in fire calls around the holidays.
"Usually, they're caused by open flames next to the Christmas trees, lights that have failed on the Christmas tree creating arcing, that's electrical in nature," said Ellis.
Whether you have a real or artificial tree, check out the lights before they go on. Make sure there are no open wires or damaged bulbs.
If you have a real tree-make sure you're watering it.
"You need to be watering it every single day and make sure that if it starts getting brittle, it starts looking like it's going to die, to probably get it out of the house," said Ellis.
When you plug in the lights, another thing to be mindful of is what they're plugged into. Captain Ellis says extension cords are for temporary use only.
"For a great reference, A Christmas Story, it runs 24 hours every year. That's a perfect example of what not to do," said Ellis. "Wiring is meant for a certain amount of current, amperage. It will dissipate the heat, but if you ball it up, or if you connect a whole bunch of them together, it may not be able to do that, and that's a source of fire as well."
If you're planning on putting lights on the tree, your home, or both, know which lights go where.
"Some of those lights are meant to be outside, some are meant to be inside so you want to use the appropriate string type for the appropriate locations, and then don't bundle them up," said Ellis.
Finally, check your smoke alarms.
"Outside sleeping areas, in each of the bedrooms, and on each level of the house," said Ellis.