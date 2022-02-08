While blood is in high need, many people may want to donate blood without knowing how to do so.
To increase the blood supply for your nearby Red Cross, there are multiple ways to find the best place. You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to their website and input your zip code.
There is certain criteria that donors must meet to be eligible to give blood. These include weight and age minimums, lifestyle patterns and more. Red Cross's Blood Donor App can give you updates regarding their health check.
Donation doesn't take long, and only one pint of blood is drawn. You will have to wait around 15 minutes to eat, drink and rest. Generally, the entire appointment takes only around an hour.