KENNEWICK, Wash. - Teaching your teens how to budget is important, especially since many high schools don't offer financial classes.
Here are some helpful tips from Lisa Bugas, the business development manager at Numerica.
- Open a debit card account for your teen. This can help them track their finances and some bank account offer "digital buckets" you can divide your money into.
- If you want to start them off by learning with cash, using a binder and envelopes to budget is a good start.
- Have teens calculate their earnings and set aside 75% for needs and 25% for their wants.
- Sit them down and show them how you fill out taxes, W-2 forms and checks.
You can encourage your teens to save money by showing them how they can use their savings to purchase items they have on their personal wish list,
such as a new laptop or a gaming console, all while still saving money on the side. This can even encourage them to look for a side hustle, such as mowing lawns and babysitting.
The earlier you expose teens to budgeting, the easier it'll be for them once they start college, begin to manage different finances and move out on their own.
For additional tips and information, you can visit Numerica Credit Union's website or click here.
