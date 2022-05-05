OYMPIA, Wash. —
In Washington state, Candidate Filing Week is May 16 through May 20, where candidates hoping to run in this year’s elections can apply. According to the Office of the Secretary of State, there are 165 seats up for election this year across federal, state and multi-county legislative and judicial offices.
Candidates can submit an application online between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on these days. Fees can also be paid online. Alternatively, candidates can mail their declaration form and check to the Office of the Secretary of State Candidate Filing, at P.O. Box 40229, Olympia WA, 98504-0229. They can also file in person at the Legislative Building at 416 Sid Snyder Avenue in Olympia.
County candidates should file with the elections office for the desired position.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. May 20.
