KENNEWICK, WA - Experts say just like your car needs a tune from time to time, the same should be done inside your living space. Here's how you can make your home more energy efficient and save money doing it.
A home energy tune up is something you can do yourself, or if you prefer you can call an expert from Benton PUD, either way it will involve these four steps.
Here’s step one: make sure to inspect all windows and doors to make sure there are no energy leaks.
"Just like we check the weather stripping on the door you wanna check the weather stripping on the windows. You just wanna check that all the way down and make sure that when the window seals, it’s gonna have a good seal so no air can come in through there," explains Kevin Fisher, Energy Efficiency Advisor from Benton PUD.
Step two is a little more detailed, but Fisher says it’s important to have your cooling and heating system, along with your ductwork checked out. Ducts are like pipes that move air through your home, and return it to the AC unit or furnace to be heated during the winter time and cooled in the summer time.
This takes us to Step three: check all home appliances.
Fisher also says your home appliances play a big role when it comes to energy efficiency, and using energy star models when possible will make a big difference, but another tip during hot days he says is using your dryer and dishwasher in the wee morning hours, and cooking outdoors on your BBQ.
"Any heat that you generate inside the house has to cooled, so that's a double whammy when it’s really hot outside," Said Fisher.
And, finally Step Four is all about looking at your energy lifestyle, see if there are any changes you can make to save costs and energy.
"We’d hope that people could set their cooling thermostats at somewhere around 74 or 78 degrees, that’s gonna be the most energy saving... and turn off your lights when you are not using them, turn off the tv if you are not watching it," Fisher notes.
Benton PUD has more tips for both home owners and renters on their website. You can also download their app Smart Hub and monitor your energy usage through that.