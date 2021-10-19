YAKIMA, WA - The amount of time spent on social media threatens the mental health of tweens and teens. Parents with kids ages 10 to 15 years old need to be extra cautious of their social media habits.
Parents should set an online time limit to two hours per day with 30-minute increments for their teens said a Yakima Pediatrics Behavioral Consultant, Amelia McClelland.
Having open and honest conversations with your child about their online usage now can help diminish any mental health problems later said McClelland.
McClelland said it can be as simple as asking, "do you want me to help problem-solve something, or do you just want me to listen and be present with you?"
Most tweens and teens just want to be listened to said, McClelland. She said as a parent, it's important to know what your teen is watching online.
"They may be seeing stuff that might not be where they are developmentally ready to experience," said McClelland.
McClelland said kids can be triggered by seeing posts online about what they may be going through.
"If you have a kid that’s dealing with some stress at home and they’re seeing content that mirrors what they’re feeling, sometimes that can increase their feelings," said McClelland.
That's why it's important teens feel comfortable enough going to their parents for support said, McClelland. She said they don't always have to talk to express their feelings. Teens can also draw, walk, sing, write, or do anything that may help release pent-up emotions.
But how can you know if your child is needing additional help?
McClelland said every child is different but any eating, sleeping, personality, or school performance changes in your kid can be signs.
Since school started, McClelland said she's seen a lot more concerned parents bringing in their kids for help. Yakima Pediatrics is accepting new patients.