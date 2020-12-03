TRI-CITIES, WA- This year has been tough for most people and that includes children. Many of them dealing with stress, anxiety, and depression from their home life to school life.
Lynsie Griffith is a senior at Pasco High School, starting her senior year in the middle of a pandemic she knew that the year would be different. But not to the level she's dealing with now.
"I miss being able to see my friends and my extended family the most. I also miss being able to play sports and going to watch sports in person and I miss celebrating special occasions in the normal way," Griffith said.
Griffith's home life and school life have all changed and the stress is getting to her.
"I have had to learn to stay organized with the daily schedule we have as well as the workload. The other thing that stresses me out more is being stuck at home because it's boring," Griffith said.
Like many high schoolers, Griffith and her friends are still learning remotely and she says her friends are stressed out too.
"They'll tell me they are falling behind in class. There are some kids that are coping with this really well, getting the work done and there's some that are saying they are still on the first week's worth of school and we're already in week four," Griffith said.
Casen Campbell, a junior at Southridge High School said he is dealing with the stress of this year and it has carried into his home life. He said his family is also stressed out from the pandemic and it makes holidays even harder.
"I'm not going to be able to see most of my relatives this year because they are all super stressed out about this. I usually go and see my grandparents and all of my elder relatives but they are all super stressed and don't want to get it," Campbell said.
Susan Lind, Interim Director of Behavioral Medicine at Tri-Cities Community Health said they have seen an increase of people with depression and anxiety, especially children.
"We're hearing a lot from kids just because of the changes with school and their routine not being the same," Lind said.
Lind said now more than ever it is important to talk with your kids to make sure they are doing okay.
"Whether it's a family meeting or just a sit-down...the more you talk about how are you doing, how is school going, just to see what information you can get from your child," Lind said.
Lind said the key things to look out for if you think your child may be sad or depressed is:
- Changes in behavior
- Isolating themselves from others
- Lack of interest in doing their favorite hobbies
Lind said it's important to let your child know that they are not alone and that it's okay to feel stressed.
"It helps to start by saying hey I've been going through a rough time myself recently how have you been feeling? that kind of opens the door that oh my gosh mom or dad is struggling too. I can talk about this," Lind said.
The best thing to do for you and your child? Try to stick to a schedule, get outside, exercise, and to help them stay social.
"Seeking connection in whatever ways you can...I know it doesn't feel the same because you're not in the room with that person and feeling that physical connection. but finding some sort of social outlet," Lind said.
if you or someone you know needs help visit the Tri-Cities Community Health website for more resources.