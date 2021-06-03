Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains and Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...CRITICAL RH WITH WINDY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FRIDAY... .Windy conditions in tandem with low humidity is possible Friday afternoon and evening. While modest winds are expected today, the combination of both strong sustained winds and critical RH is not anticipated. An an upper-level ridge breaks down and flattens over the next 24 hrs, an upper trough will move into the region by Friday to promote windy conditions. This will be followed by windy conditions again Saturday afternoon and evening, however, confidence is low in this occurring with low humidity. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA641 AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&