KENNEWICK, Wash. - Wildfire season is here and it's important to keep an evacuation plan handy in case of an unfortunate event, especially if you own livestock and farm animals.
It's ideal to practice an evacuation plan with the livestock animals so you and they know where to go.
This will make it less stressful in case the event was to happen nearby or at your home. Also, make sure you have an open space they can head towards and they are not tied up, especially if you don't have a trailer they can go into to evacuate.
Having a water hose accessible and ready to use should also be kept in mind. It's also recommended that you remove vegetation around the farm or home to avoid any fires from spreading quickly.
"We just lessen the amount of stuff that can burn so the dry vegetation and the clutter and then make sure we have a hose ready to go and we make sure that the fire department can get anywhere on our land too like easy access," explained Sarah Hermann, owner of A bit of Happiness farm.
Hermann suggests people share their plans with their neighbors and help each other out. Another thing to keep in mind is to keep an emergency pack with water and extra food for your livestock if possible. It's good to also make a list of emergency contacts, livestock information, and the vet's number in case they get injured.
"We do have a folder full of our emergency contacts and important information that you can grab and go. If a fire were to happen we would turn on all our sprinklers and let the animals in the yard, we'd have to let them out so they can get away and we'd grab our folders and go," continued Hermann.
The biggest piece of advice is to communicate with your neighbors and look out for each other. Always call 911 immediately after seeing a fire and continue with your plan and follow all law enforcement evacuations and orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.