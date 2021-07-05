ELLENSBURG, WA -This high heat can be extreme for our plants if not taken care of properly. Plants do love the heat, but not direct sunlight said a Yakima Plant Exchange Facebook Group plant mom, Madelynn Olson.
"All plant parents are going to fail at some point, it’s kind of sad but it happens," said Olson as her windowsill plant's leaf crumbles.
Olson has close to 70 house plants. Most of which are bright, green, and full of life.
Her secret weapon? A Humidifier. She said a humidifier can help your plants grow faster.
"Sometimes leaves get stuck, but if you run a humidifier it almost makes them open up more," Olson said.
Using a humidifier can mean less watering. Knowing when and how often to water plants can be the difference between life and death.
Olson said to mist plants when they look thirsty but only water when their soil is dry, and preferably at night.
"They have overnight to kind of absorb the water and when the sun hits in the morning, it can evaporate or soak in," said Olson.
If your plant is turning brown, cutting the wilting leaves is the best thing you can do.
"The old leaves are taking energy away from the plant itself," said Olson.
The Yakima Plant Exchange Facebook group has tips and tricks to keeping plants healthy and happy all year round. People can trade, sell, or buy from local plant parents too.