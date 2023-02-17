How to pair wine and chocolate ahead of Yakima Valley's Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend is coming to the Yakima Valley over President’s Day weekend, with special deals at wineries across the valley. Throughout the weekend, people can visit their favorite wineries to pair reds with chocolate, no event passport needed.
If you’re not sure where to start or want more details and recommendations, stop by the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center first. The main visitors center is at 101 N Fair Ave and will offer an entertainment listing for the weekend, winery hours and specials, plus souvenir items. A full list of participating wineries is also available online.
In order to prepare attendees, Visit Yakima Valley is letting people know the basics for pairing wine and chocolate. First, be sure to choose a wine that is considered sweeter than the chocolate. For white chocolate, it recommends a Riesling or Gewürztraminer. For milk chocolate it recommends a tawny port or the right pinot noir. For semisweet chocolate, consider a cabernet, bordeaux or ruby port. For dark chocolate, choose a strong wine like a zinfandel, port or muscat.
“Since chocolate coats your mouth when you eat it, you’ll need a wine that’s big enough to cut through its richness,” said Visit Yakima Valley. “Try looking for flavors in both that are similar to one another. Use your taste buds.”
Once you’ve chosen your pairing, start with a taste of the wine. Then let the chocolate melt on your tongue and sip the wine again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.