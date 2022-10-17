The most important way for peoples' voices to be heard is through voting, according to Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton. As Election Day approaches, it's important to make sure you're registered to vote.
WASHINGTON
In Washington state, you can register to vote in-person all the way through Election Day. You can also register to vote online, but this should be done at least eight days before the election, or October 31.
"So we have what's called same-day voter registration, and you can just walk into one of our offices and register to vote," said Chilton. "And we can get you a ballot that day."
If you vote by mail, Chilton recommends turning in your ballot at least a week before Election Day. At the very least, it shouldn't be post-marked later than 1 p.m. on Election Day.
You can also drop off your ballot at any drop box location through Election Day.
OREGON
The last day to register to vote is October 18.
It's also recommended to vote early in Oregon, according to Dan Lonai, Umatilla County Director of Administrative Services. He says the county isn't known for having the best voter turnout, but that's being worked on for this election.
Lonai says it's crucial for voters to understand that their voice matters in shaping the future of their community.
"Now Oregon has a three-way governor's race that they say is going to be pretty close," said Lonai. "It's important right now for people to really care about how they choose their next governor."
You can mail-in or drop-off your ballot through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
