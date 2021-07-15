YAKIMA, WA - Many families have a fire evacuation plan in place, but do they have one for their pets?
"Bottom line is, if it's not safe enough for you to stay there, it's not safe for your pet to stay there either," said the Red Cross Northwest regional communication manager, Abby Lutz.
The Red Cross shelters evacuated people and their pets but not always together. They host non-service animals at nearby animal welfare groups and shelters.
That's why it's important to have a separate go-bag for each of your pets said, Lutz.
Pack a water bowl, leash, food, toy, and vaccination records or medications.
"We're going to forget things when we're in an emergency when we're in a stressful situation," said Lutz, "You're not going to remember everything that your pet needs."
And never go back to get your pet inside, let a first responder get them out for you.
"We can't stop bad things from happening, but we can be prepared for when they do," said Lutz.
Keep current photos of your pets on mobile devices in case they get lost or look like other pets.