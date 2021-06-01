With the possibility of temperatures hitting triple digits in many parts of Washington state, the heat can affect us and our pets if we aren't careful, but there are precautions we can take.
Dr. Julie Young at Yakima Valley Veterinary Clinic said when it comes to walking dogs on a hot day, you have to make sure their paws are used to walking in tough conditions, otherwise it can cause them pain.
"It's just like people who work with their hands, they don't get blisters," Young said. "If they haven't used a shovel for a long time and you use a shovel you're gonna get blisters because your hands aren't used to that kind of work. The same is true of dogs feet if they're not used to walking outside on those tough surfaces then adding heat to that just makes it all the worse,"
You should also make sure your pet has access to plenty of shade and water if they are outside. Local pet owner Lou Bartelli said he likes to take his dog Jake to the dog park because they have plenty of pools and buckets of water for the dogs to cool down in. The large dog area also has a shaded area.
On very hot days, make sure your dog isn't outside for extended periods of time.
"As a matter of fact I have about five more minutes then I'll be out of here," Bartelli said. "Yeah, I do, I just see how - Jake is my dog - how the rest of them do and if its too much for him I take him home."
Young said it can take quite a bit for dogs to get heatstroke, but it's still important to know what the signs are including excessive panting or acting confused and disoriented. If you're dog experiences any of these symptoms cool them down immediately.
"Getting them wet especially on their feet which is part of where they cool their body from but if they don't respond quickly to that then getting them to a veterinarian is important," Young said.
It's also important to note that some dogs are more at risk for getting heatstroke like smaller dogs or flat faced dogs like pugs or French bulldogs who already have trouble breathing.
Last and most importantly, never leave your dog in your car on a hot day.