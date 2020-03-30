Laundry
 
 
 

WASHINGTON STATE - It’s rare that doing laundry feels life a lifesaving mission, but in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, washing your clothes properly could be vital to your family’s health.

Laundering clothes and linens safely is particularly important if you’re living with someone who has a suspected or confirmed case of the new coronavirus, someone with a compromised immune system, or someone who works in a hospital or another place where there may be exposure to the virus.

To make sure you’re cleaning clothes, towels, and sheets effectively, see these tips from experts.

 
 
 

