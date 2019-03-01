UNITED STATES - When you're cold you can just bundle up before heading out, but it's not the same for animals.

The Yakima Humane Society (YHS) says during these cold months animals are exposed to hypothermia and frostbite.

"Our animals temperature tolerances are very similar to ours. So if we're cold outside, they're going to be cold outside as well," said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Medical Director, YHS.

Fitzpatrick says they've treated several animals with frostbite and hypothermia this winter.

"We have had several animals enter our care with hypothermia, so a low internal body temperature. That definitely can be devastating to a pets health. They show depressed mentations, really slow and sleepy, that can even go into a comma and can be deadly," said Fitzpatrick.

As for frostbite Fitzpatrick says it's usually seen in the ear tips. She also says chemicals used during the winter months can be life threatening for animals.

"The salt that we use to de-ice the sidewalks is irritating to their foot pads, so when they come in from the outside, if they've been on salted surfaces wipe those down. Also some pets just put everything and anything in their mouth. If they get into the bag of salt and consume a large amount, that can be life threatening. Antifreeze is absolutely fatal to any animal who eats it. It is sweet tasting so animals will seek it out. If you are even worried that your pet has been exposed to antifreeze seek emergency medical treatment immediately," said Fitzpatrick.

For bigger animals like livestock Fitzpatrick says it's important they have shelter from the wind and since it takes extra calories for them to stay warm make sure they are being fed a little extra.