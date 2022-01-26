How to Protect your Vehicles from Car Prowlers

Night prowlers are everywhere and they are always looking for cars left unlocked. But what if you became a target and your belongings were taken with no trace left behind?
Officer Contreras from the Kennewick Police Department says you should always try to park your cars in a well lit area or inside of your garage if you have one.
He also suggested that you don't rely on your key fobs as much because it's never guaranteed that your car will lock after you’ve walked away from it.
Another great option is to invest in a ring doorbell camera and a dash cam that can sense movement and begin recording immediately.
Officer Contreras says, "Something as simple as your ring doorbell camera that can reach the street or is sensitive [would help] because you can change the sensitivity on those cameras to where it can reach out to the street and will go off with motion out on the street."
Police officers encourage people to file a police report regardless of how big or small the situation is. This helps build the statistics for the different areas and give more attention to neighborhoods that need it most.
Some police report applications can be found at your local police department’s website or you can always call and file one over the phone.