How to safely stay warm during freezing temperatures

With local temperatures dropping and an Arctic storm sitting right above us, it is more imperative than ever that citizens remain safe and warm, at the same time. The line between safe and warm and an emergency only gets thinner as it gets colder and people get more desperate.
The National Weather Service recommends wearing layers of light, loose clothing, a hat and mittens that fit tightly at the wrist. Covering your mouth protects your lungs from the cold, so until it warms up, wearing masks may have multiple benefits.
When checking your car, first look at the battery. Then check the fluids, like coolant, wiper fluid and oil. Check your tires, and ensure you have jumper cables and a blanket packed in case.
To stay safe in your home, there are several measures that can be taken. In order to prevent pipes on an outside wall from freezing, let hot and cold water drip from a faucet at night and your heat is always on higher than 55 degrees. Opening cabinet doors can bring more heat to un-insulated pipes. If travelling, have someone check the heat daily, or shut off the water system after draining it.
Be sure everyone at your residence knows how to shut off the water in the event of a burst pipe. Should the pipes freeze, do not try to thaw with an open flame, rather something closer to a hair dryer. And always be weary of electric shock from being in or near the water.
When it comes to burning wood to warm up, it is good practice to have a screen surrounding the open flame. Be sure to never use gasoline or charcoal. Don’t close the area until the ashes are cooled off. Use the manufacturer instructions for any safe alternative heat source.
Benton County Fire District Captain Bonnie Rogers said to check your wood-burning fireplaces, make sure they are clean and inspected. This time of year, Rogers said it is not uncommon for people to attempt to burn wrapping paper. She reminds people to only burn wood.
According to the National Weather Service, approximately 1,000 people die annually from carbon monoxide in the US. The first thing that can be done to stay safe is to install a carbon monoxide detector. If you use a kerosene heater, check the manufacturer instructions and have a window cracked. Make sure to never run generators when inside, and to never use a gas oven for heat. Instead, you can close off unused rooms to keep warm.
Rogers urges people to only use approved heaters, and to leave a radius of space around any heat source. Check for a clean HVAC and be sure to have a functioning smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm. Turn off portable heaters overnight or when gone. The conventional methods of staying warm are always recommended.
“The best advice I can give,” said Rogers, “is to have a plan.”