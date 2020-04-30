How To Snack Healthy At Home

YAKIMA, WA- The stress of staying at home has made it easy for many people to gain weight during the Stay At Home, Stay Healthy order. Many people now calling the weight gain the quarantine fifteen.

Here are some tips to eating healthy at home instead of taking a whole bag of snacks to your at home work station, start with just taking a small portion.

Certified nutritionist and owner of Healthy Eats Nutrition, Elaina Moon says snacking on crunchy foods like carrot sticks, popcorn, and chick pea crisps can help with stress.

When it comes to how many times people should be snacking it's not as often as we think.

Moon said “we should only do when were hungry… If you’re not hungry or you feel yourself kind of looking around the house for food. You know just consider have I moved enough? Have I drank enough water? Or you know do I really, really feel hungry? Or am I just bored?”

She said replacing baking with normal ingredients with healthy options can help.

For anyone who likes to snack on chocolate a healthier option is to melt chocolate chips in a pan, add nuts, dried fruits and, seeds. Then let it cool in the fridge overnight fir a sweet crunchy snack.

Due to COVID-19 Moon has transitioned her healthy cooking class lessons with virtual and live cooking lessons.

For more recipes and information on healthy cooking classes visit https://healthyeatsnutrition.com/