KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo has been going strong for the last few days and will continue to today and tomorrow. Here's information on what's happening on the last two days of this year's fair.

The Best Week of Summer returns to the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's that time of year, the best week of summer. If you want something to help get you over the hump of the work week, you …

The fair opens at 10 a.m. each day and closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and midnight on Saturday.

Admission and Parking

Admission at the gate is $15 for adults and $5 for seniors 65 and older, military and kids aged 6 to 12. All kids 5 and under enter for free.

Daily parking at the fair is $12, however those who don't drive or don't want to deal with parking can ride the bus to the fair.

Ben Franklin Transit gives the option to take the bus to and from the fair. The bus can be caught from six different locations across the Tri-Cities.

Shuttle ticket prices, including a fair/bus combo ticket, can be found in the flier below.

All tickets can be purchased here.

Davis Carnival

The Davis Carnival is a fan-favorite at the Benton Franklin Fair, featuring rides and carnival games for everyone to enjoy.

Wristbands, which give attendees unlimited rides throughout the fair, are $40. Individual tickets are $1.50 each and a book of 24 tickets is $30 which comes out to $1.25 each ticket.

Rides are 3-4 tickets each per person per ride.

Information on rides and safety can be found here.

Concerts

There are still two concerts that can be attended at the fair, one each night. Any fair attendee can watch from the grass or bleachers for free. Tickets for premium seats range from $30 to $60 and both concerts are at 7:45 p.m. at the stage.

Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne will be featured Friday night. Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC's "America's Got Talent." She has been featured on several television shows and went on two sold out tours.

Premium tickets for Lynne's show can be purchased here.

The Mexican band known as Banda Machos is closing out the Benton Franklin Fair's concert series.

Banda Machos sings a combination of banda, ranchera and cumbia. They have received several awards and accolades like "Best New Regional Mexican Artist" along with several Grammy nods.

Premium tickets for Banda Machos can be found here.

Rodeo and Dancin' in the Dirt

The Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo at the Lithia RAM Arena wraps up Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night with tickets costing $10 to $20 depending on seats.

Friday night is Visiting Royalty night which welcomes royalty from near and far. It also features five performances from top contestants across the United States and Canada.

Saturday night is Patriot night and the final night of rodeo competition. The top scorers from the week will be performing and honoring troops. Tickets for these seats are sold out.

Following Saturday night's rodeo competition at 9:45 p.m. is Dancin' in the Dirt featuring drinks, dancing and country music from 2-time Grammy nominated singer James Otto.