Whenever weather conditions get bad, drivers are much more likely to lose control of their vehicle, get stuck or end up in a collision. Tri-cities has already seen crashes caused by the current weather conditions. It’s important to stay safe on the roads and drive differently than when there are no dangerous conditions.
One key idea for winter driving is to remain slow and steady. Give yourself more travel time so you can drive at a slower speed through your route. Be gentle when braking and accelerating, and limit your steering when braking. The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends that drivers focus on driving and do not use cruise control.
Even if the roads appear to be clear, they may have black ice. It is generally hard to spot black ice until it is too late. When temperatures are lowest in the late night and early morning, use extreme caution. Slow down additionally when driving down a heavily shaded road, bridge or tunnel. If you are careful, you may avoid skidding on any black ice. But if you’ve hit black ice, try to keep yourself from overcorrecting.
Be in the habit of checking your car, especially before longer trips. First check the battery, then the coolant and other liquids, then tires. Make sure you have a bag packed for emergencies including: jumper cables, blankets, a first aid kit, flashlight, snow scraper, flares, tire chains, winter clothes and gear, food, water and entertainment.
Some say that including kitty litter in your emergency kit can save your life, should you get stuck in the snow. Similarly to sand or gravel, if you can find either, when laid behind the wheels can provide enough traction to get the vehicle out. Even a long strip of cardboard can work, just be sure to maintain traction as soon as you get moving.
Try not to let the gas tank fall below half-full. Practice putting tires chains on and test them out if you can. Check if the wipers need to be replaced, and keep up with routine inspection.
As for tires, it is best to contact your tire dealer for a consultation on which tires are the best for your specific car and travel needs. Confirm which chains or approved alternatives will fit. Studded tires are not enough and will still require chains.