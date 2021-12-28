Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES ONGOING ACROSS REGION... An arctic air mass has brought notably colder temperatures to the region, with widespread highs today below freezing and overnight lows in the single digits to teens. Wind chills at times during the coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero, with higher elevations nearing -10, though winds should thankfully remain light enough that significantly widespread wind chills are not anticipated. Daytime highs for lower elevations may warm back up to near or just above freezing on Thursday, but another cold push will drop us back below freezing again until likely Sunday. With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.