TRI-CITIES, WA- With many places closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians have not been able to do what they do best- bring people together. Now they are having to find other ways to share their music.
Randy Bartoshevich, commonly known as "Barefoot Randy" is the lead singer of "Naughty Pine" and has been a career musician his entire life until the pandemic hit.
"When you go and you put all of your energy toward a career than all of a sudden that career is gone. Just gone. Man, what do I do?" Bartoshevich said.
Bartoshevich went from playing shows every night at places like the Emerald of Siam and the Lazy River to nothing at all.
"I think at the beginning for a lot of us it was a needed rest period and then now it's like, ah we really miss it we love it we know that we are musicians and that's what we want to do we want to play for people we want to give people music," Bartoshevich said.
Now he's getting creative by playing online.
"Just because there are not people in front of me doesn't mean the music ends.
it can be a positive time I'm a musician I lost my entire career seemingly I was going for it I was going to be famous the whole thing and it just hit a wall but it doesn't mean that everything stops," Bartoshevich said.
Bartoshevich said the most important thing to do as a musician right now is to keep playing.
"That's one thing that's amazing about music no matter the situation all I have to do is pick up my guitar and play," Bartoshevich said.
The Tri-Cities music community is diverse and many, like Bartoshevich, are switching to online gigs.
This time of year, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers would normally be practicing for their holiday shows in person. Justin Raffa, a member, said that now they are doing their practices and shows virtually.
"We've turned into studio singers which most of us are not trained to do but it's the best we can do right now," Raffa said.
The group is gearing up for their “Home for the Holidays” a series of twelve online performances during December. Raffa said the content will be a combination of newly recorded performances and previous videos of Mastersingers holiday concerts.
Raffa said the online concerts and practices are not the same.
"When I'm in a normal choral rehearsal the acoustic phenomenon of being in a room with singers and our voices magically coming together is something that is...you just can't replicate for the individual at home," Raffa said.
But many musicians are making the most of it.
"We find ourselves in a very unusual predicament of how we are able to provide our normal services in terms of keeping our performers engaged and providing content for the community," Raffa said.
"Really that's what I want I want us to play again and enjoy what we do again... be able to enjoy what we do again," Bartoshevich said.
There are several ways to support local musicians during a pandemic. You can buy merchandise and music or make donations. You can also attend virtual shows and just share the artist or group's content on social media.