YAKIMA, WA - The Pacific Power's Blue Sky Program can help both homes and businesses use clean energy made from wind turbines in our area.
Through this program, people can buy what's called a Blue Sky 'Block' for less than two dollars a month.
One block is equal to 200 Kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable energy. For the average customer, that's about 20 percent of their monthly energy use.
Shrink your carbon footprint!
One block can shrink the average carbon footprint by about 3,600 pounds of CO2. That's enough renewable energy to power almost 250 LED light bulbs for an entire year or fuel an electric car for 7,500 miles.
Calculate how many Blue Sky blocks are needed to shrink your environmental impact here. Washington and Oregon Pacific Power customers can sign up online.