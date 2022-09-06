How to talk to your kids about gangs

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Gang violence is a common trend in many of our local communities and some parents may worry about their kids being exposed to it. Dr. Ana Garcia, a pediatrician from Astria Health, breaks down how you can talk to your kids about this topic and some of the reasons kids get involved with gangs.
According to Dr. Garcia, there are many different reasons kids get involved with gangs, including promises of money, sex, drugs and protection. Gangs often go after a certain type of kid.
"Gangs are offering a family," Dr. Garcia said. "That's how they entice these children to go into the gang because they are offering what they believe the child is not getting at home, so they are going after the children they believe are coming from broken families."
In her 11 years as a pediatrician at Astria Health, she said the youngest kid she's seen show signs of being involved in a gang was 12-years-old. Dr. Garcia said teaching your kids from a young age that actions have consequences is one important step to keep them on the right path.
"I've seen kids slap their parent in the face and everyone laughs, that's not funny," Dr. Garcia said. "We have to start letting them know that is not okay that there are boundaries that there are rules."
She added parents should also make an effort to know who their kids are spending time with and who their parents are. Talking about topics like violence in the community is also important. The best way is to be direct.
"Just ask your children, 'how do you feel about this? How do you feel about that? Look, this happened in our community, are you scared? Does that bother you? Is that something that you admire?" she said.
When patients come to her and Dr. Garcia sees signs of gang involvement, she can't always disclose that unless she fears for their life or other's lives because doctors have confidentiality agreements with their patients. However, she tries to reason with the person to help them.
"Tell them what I feel about their decisions is not right and try to convince them to go to a counselor by themselves," she said. "I try to get one for them. I try to make appointments for them and follow up as much as I can."
She said it doesn't always work because sometimes they stop responding to her.
Dr. Garcia said teachers can also help identify kids they believe are at risk for gang involvement and try to help them because kids spend a big part of their lives in school.
She said most people who spend a lot of time around kids often know what the signs are but common signs of gang involvement include the way they dress, act, speak with certain slang and certain affiliated tattoos.
Dr. Garcia said parents should also support their kids and show them they love them through their actions because gang life is less appealing to kids with happy home lives.
If you're kid is in need of mental health resources, Astria Health offers inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Grandview and Toppenish.
Resources:
