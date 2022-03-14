OLYMPIA —
The Washington Secretary of State, Steve Hobbs, is urging Washingtonians to research any charities they intend to donate to in support of Ukraine. Rather than discourage aid, Hobbs is hoping to solidify legitimate donations and diminish scams. When sending money, or aid of any kind, it is important to be sure it goes somewhere that has the proper resources.
“Unfortunately, malign actors and scam organizations try to profit from these crises and take advantage of people’s generosity,” said Hobbs. “As the state agency responsible for registering corporations and charities, we encourage people to research any nonprofits and charities they choose to support before donating.”
Secretary Hobbs and his office recommend multiple tips for those about to donate.
It's always good practice to verify a charity’s registration status before donating. The Charities Division is run by the Office of the Secretary of State, and charities often must register through this division. They may also need to submit reports to maintain good standing. These statuses can be checked here.
Hobbs also recommends looking into the charity’s experience and history. If they don’t have any history supporting Ukraine, it may be difficult for them to address issues. Without proper contacts, experience and infrastructure, even well-meaning charities may be unable to get donations somewhere beneficial.
Charities should have a good reputation before you can donate to them. Watchdog sites like Charity Watch and Charity Navigator can provide up-to-date information about organizations.
When donating online, use extra caution to verify the recipient. Try not to send anything to people or organizations you aren't familiar with. The Charities Division has a Guide for Online Giving available with helpful parameters.
Lastly, Hobbs recommends never sharing financial information over the phone. Real charities will not pressure you into sharing your bank or card information immediately. Receiving information over the phone can still lead to a direct donation later.
The Office of the Secretary of State has more information available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.