How to watch the 2021 All Star Classic game

KENNEWCIK, WA - SWX presents the annual All Star Classic where the best High School basketball players in the Tri-Cities and Yakima compete to be the best city in South Central Washington!
The girls game will begin at 4:30 PM today, July 1st, with tip off at 5 PM at Kamiakin High School gym (600 N Arthur St) in Kennewick. The boys will start at 7:30 PM. The rosters for each team are:
Tri-City Boys
- Trey Arland, Kamiakin
- Tyson Caulfield, Hanford
- Michael Cornia, Walla Walla
- Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick
- Twazae Gladney, Richland
- Josh Woodard, Richland
- Peja Kinsey, Columbia Burbank
- Jayden Martinez, Chiawana
- Grant McClure, Liberty Christian
Yakima Boys
- Jackson Cluff, West Valley
- Logan Kinloch, West Valley
- Jason Grant, Toppenish
- Nicky Gutierrez, Grandview
- Mylo Jones, Yakama Tribal
- Kory McClure, Prosser
- Isaac McDonald, Eisenhower
- Daniel Singleterry, Sunnyside
- Teal Soaring Eagle, White Swan
Tri-City Girls
- Nadine French, Southridge
- Madeline Gebers, Kennewick
- Mya Groce, Pasco
- Taija Mackey, Pasco
- Maylee Hayes, River View
- Jenn Jacobo, Columbia Burbank
- Iliana Moran, Hanford
- Delaney Pink, Chiawana
- Jayden Ray, Hermiston
- Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin
Yakima Girls
- Nyah Alvarado, Wapato
- Esmerelda Galindo, Davis
- Neveah Patterson, Davis
- Karina Hibbitt, East Valley
- Analyssa Maldonado, Eisenhower
- Kiana Yesiki, Eisenhower
- Dylan Philip, Ellensburg
- Benemi Sanchez, Sunnyside
- Paris Wilson, Sunnyside
- Halle Wright, Prosser
The coaching staff for Columbia Basin College and Yakima Valley Community College will coach their respective city's teams.
Now that Washington State is fully open, visitor capacity is at 100% however all visitors must wear a mask. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for kids and can be purchased at the gate.
For those of you who cannot attend in person no worries! Both games will be LIVE on our SWX channels listed below and streamed on our website.
- Tri-Cities Antenna channel 25.3
- Yakima Antenna channel 23.3
- Charter channel 183