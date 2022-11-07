UMATILLA, Ore. -

Voting accessibility for tribal members in northeast Oregon has been a struggle in the past with limited drop box locations and mail-in votes from rural parts of the counties being delayed.

The Confederate Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation Communications Director Kaeleen McGuire says, "CTUIR leads the way with ballot drop off and vote by mail as our tribe was one of the first to have a drop box location on tribal lands."

McGuire tells me there has been more voter turnout from tribal members in northeast Oregon thanks to the success rate of mail-in voting.

McGuire says, "I encourage everyone, regardless of who they're voting for to get out and exercise that right because Native Americans haven't always had the right so you know it's important to remember what we've been through."

Washington and Oregon have mail-in voting available as long as your ballot is postmarked on or before Nov. 8th.

All ballot drop box locations, including Umatilla County will accept ballots until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8th for your vote to be counted.

To find a ballot drop box near you, just find your county below.

- Walla Walla County

- Morrow County

- Franklin County

- Benton County

- Yakima County

- Kittitas County

All Washington and Oregon county drop box locations will accept physical ballots until 8 p.m. on Nov 8th for the votes to be counted.