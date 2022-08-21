Wallethub released its report on 2022's best community college systems in the U.S.

The study ranked Washington number four for best community college systems.

According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, nearly forty percent of bachelor degree graduates from public universities in Washington start at a community or technical college.

Executive Director for the WASBCTC, Paul Francis, says "We are very proud of where we are, but we are disirous of doing even better going forwards."

Affordability plays a role in the dominance of community colleges in the Northwest.

The Washington College Grant is one of the most generous financial aid packages in the country, even covering the entire cost of tuition for some students.

Columbia Basin College President, Dr. Rebekah Woods, says Washington's success can be attributed to the accessibility as well. With both Washington and Oregon having community colleges in every district, making it easier for students to pursue a higher education.

Dr. Woods says, "There is an opportunity for every citizen in every community to be able to pursue a higher education."

"They can pursue a college degree or credential right outside their front door," says Dr. Woods.

Oregon also saw success, with their community college systems ranked tenth, with a community college in Pendleton ranked nineteenth overall.

President of Blue Mountain College, Mark Browning, says he is proud of the work Oregon community colleges do because all seventeen were ranked.

"I think its representative of the good work people do here in Oregon," says Browning.

Francis says "Whether they're someone just stepping foot on a college campus for the first time, or someone looking to come back after many years, we are here to serve you."