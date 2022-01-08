How weather delays Impact Oregon road travel

We have seen road closures and pass closures all over Washington and Oregon. Early this week we had highways shut down in Oregon due to wind, snow, ice, and landslides.
All the state highways shut down in Umatilla county one day this week because of wintry conditions. Parts of I-84 closed several times in various parts of the state.
I-84 is a major route with lots of traffic, and traffic varies.
The Oregon Department sees roughly 10-11,000 vehicles traveling on I-84 at any given time. In busier times, around sometimes 15 to 16,000 a day.
Tom Strandberg, a Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says in eastern Oregon, 40 to 50 percent of those vehicles are semi-trucks.
"So you can imagine when the freeway shuts down for a few hours you've got X number of vehicles going by there if its 5,000 trucks a day and you break that down into hours you have several hundred trucks that could be impacted," said Strandberg.
Strandberg is urging truck drivers to pay attention to chain-up warnings because he says many closures happen as a result of those larger truck crashes.
