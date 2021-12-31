YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Cab Company offers free rides to anyone who lives within Yakima city limits or their bartender calls for them.
"Have your bartender call us if you had too much to drink and we'll be glad to come to get you and deliver you wherever you need to go," said owner, Michael Wilkins.
Wilkins said he wants to make sure people have a safe ride home, even after midnight. Yakima Valley Cabs are available 24/7 and can pick you up directly from a bar.
"From say 1 to 3 o'clock, is the busiest times when people really need that ride," said Wilkins.
Call (509) 480-8110 or schedule a ride online.
A-1 Cabs is another way to go.
Owner, Hazel Arvizu, said she's happy to drive anyone home if it means saving a life.
"Even though you just had fun, you get behind the wheel, really bad things can happen after that," said Arvizu.
A-1 cab rides average from 10 to 25 dollars depending on the distance. Cash or cards are accepted. Call (509) 833-6560.
Call or schedule a ride at least 30 minutes beforehand because of high call volume.