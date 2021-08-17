TRI-CITIES, WA - Campbell & Company, in partnership with Lennox Industries, is holding their annual Feel the Love program where community members can nominate Tri-Cities/Yakima homeowners in need.
The selected homeowner will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment along with installation free of charge.
“Each year, the nomination stories for services are compelling and heartrending”, explains Brian Campbell, General Manager. “We have been able to provide comfort to veterans, the elderly, people affected with serious health issues, and folks down on their luck. Our team is proud to be a part of the Feel the Love program”.
A link to the nomination form can be found HERE.
Nominations end August 21, 2021.