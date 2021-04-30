Human remains found in rural Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Thursday afternoon, Benton County Deputies received a call of a site containing human remains.
The location was in rural southeast Benton County. Deputies secured the scene and contacted Benton County Sheriff’s Detectives. On Friday, Sheriff’s Office Detectives completed processing the scene and believe the remains are that of only one adult individual.
Detectives were assisted by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory and Kennewick Police Detectives. Detectives are working in collaboration with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the deceased.
The time, cause, and manner of death have yet to be determined. This is an on-going investigation, further details will be released as the case develops. The remains are in the custody of the Benton County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is pending.