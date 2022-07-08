Human remains located in the Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Walla Walla Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatch to East Walla Walla county where someone had located human remains.
Detectives, deputies and members of the Task Force were called to investigate the scene.
The body was found. Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to assist the investigation and collect evidence.
The body the was sent to Spokane for an autopsy July 7th.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
